Why not do a long lunch on Sunday?

Super Chef Steve Snow with wife Morgan from Fins at Plantation House, 13 Duranbah Rd, Duranbah NEWSCORP

SIT back and relax over a lazy lunch in the heart of the Tweed Valley this Sunday.

The brainchild of celebrity chef Steven Snow, Fins at Plantation House will host diners looking to enjoy the very best cuisine the Tweed has to offer from tomorrow.

"Every Sunday from noon, chilled summer beats will be playing, long lazy lunches served, cocktails shaking and champagne popping,” Fins marketing manager Chloe Dulys said.

"You can dine, you can drink, coffee and cake, the kids will be entertained or a round of croquet.

"Better still, why not order a Fins at Plantation House gourmet picnic hamper and find your own private corner of their lush grounds to spread a rug and idle the afternoon away.

"The share-style menu takes a slightly more casual turn from the flagship fine-diner Fins and is focused on locally sourced and home-grown garden fresh ingredients.”

The long lunches will be held every Sunday from November 18.

No reservations required.

For details, visit www.fins atplantationhouse.com.au.