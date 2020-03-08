Why this four-year-old Tweed girl is doing the brave shave

Bilambil Jets Junior Rugby League player and Canberra Raiders super fan Nina Clarke, 4, will be shaving off her hair for cancer at her first rugby match later this month. She is wearing a training shirt her hero and favourite player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gave her when he heard about her World's Greatest Shave event.

Bilambil Jets Junior Rugby League player and Canberra Raiders super fan Nina Clarke, 4, will be shaving off her hair for cancer at her first rugby match later this month. She is wearing a training shirt her hero and favourite player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gave her when he heard about her World's Greatest Shave event.

AS THE saying goes, from little things big things grow.

Four-year-old Tweed girl Nina Clarke sure is little but the waist-length blonde mane she has grown since she was born is making big bucks for charity.

The footy-mad diehard Canberra Raiders fan lost a family member to cancer late last year and after seeing them lose their hair she ­wanted to do something to help.

Nina, supported by her three older siblings, parents and friends, will chop off her locks at her first rugby game on March 14 at Bilambil Jets Junior Rugby League Club.

Mother Kaylee Clarke explained since Nina was born she has only ever had a small trim at 12 months and now intends to donate her hair to be made into a wig for children who have lost their hair to cancer.

Bilambil Jets Junior Rugby League player and Canberra Raiders super fan Nina Clarke, 4, will be shaving off her hair for cancer at her first rugby match later this month. She is wearing a training shirt her hero and favourite player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gave her when he heard about her World's Greatest Shave event.

The offcuts will be sent to help clean up oil spills at sea.

The money raised at the World's Greatest Shave event will go towards the Leukaemia Foundation.

"Obviously losing our loved one really made an impression and is why she came out with the idea," Mrs Clarke said.

"He died of prostate cancer but one of my girlfriends got diagnosed with leukaemia 18 months ago and thankfully is now in remission.

Tweed local four-year-old Nina Clarke who is doing the world's Greatest Shave to raise money for cancer later this month at her first rugby game. She is pictured here with her hero, Canberra Raiders player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who gave her his training shirt when he learned what she was going to do.

"We also know of a local boy at school who was just diagnosed. Cancer touches everyone."

Originally setting a goal for $1000, Nina's supporters smashed through that and now she has raised more than $2600 of her new $5000 goal.

"We thought $5000 was a good goal because it is the equivalent of supporting nine families for a week of accommodation, although the money will be used for a variety of things - its just a good example to put it into perspective," Mrs Clarke said.

"We are very proud of her."

Nina's favourite NRL player and hero Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad heard about her brave shave.

Not only has he shared Nina's story on his social media accounts to gain more attention, he also invited her to watch the Raiders in Port Macquarie where he had a special surprise. Nina now proudly sports Charnze's signed training jersey.

To donate, head to leukaemiafoundation.org.au, click 'donate to a shaver' and search Nina Clarke's name.