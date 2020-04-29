Why our region’s GPs are flocking to new video technology

The North Coast Primary Health Network is offering support to our health professionals.

IT'S now easier than ever before for self-isolating patients to see their doctor.

While the coronavirus cases in the Tweed's health district remain steady, the North Coast Primary Health Network is offering support to our health professionals.

Doctors from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie who want to offer video consultations can contact the health network for help to access the free 'healthdirect Video Call' platform.

The program has proved popular as more than 120 services in the region have already jumped on the online consultation tool that is part of the COVID-19 telehealth rollout.

GPs, medical specialists, consultant physicians, obstetricians, midwives, Aboriginal medical services, consultant psychiatrists, mental health workers, nurse practitioners, and all other allied health practitioners are eligible to access the technology.

NCPHN chief executive Julie Sturgess said it was user friendly for both the patient and clinician, requiring little technical knowledge.

"Our Digital Health Team is taking the stress away by completing the initial setup of healthdirect Video Call and offering ongoing support.

"Getting started is as simple as filling out the form available on our website.

"Organisations or individuals are in complete control of the platform. It is their account and they can change it to suit their needs."

For more information, visit https://ncphn.org.au/healthdirect-video-call or email: digitalhealth@ncphn.org.au

Update on local virus cases

The total number of confirmed virus cases in the Northern NSW Local Health District that spans from Tweed Heads to Grafton remains at 56 as of 8pm Monday.

One COVID-19 patient is being cared for in hospital and none are in the Intensive Care Unit. Of these 56 cases, 45 are recovered.

Only one case has not been identified where it was contracted.

More tests than ever before

In the last week, the number of tests conducted in the health district has jumped from 4247 to 5268, an increase of 1021, or more than 20 per cent.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones thanked people for taking responsibility for their health and for the health of those around them "by not leaving anything to chance".

"NSW Health is urging people with symptoms, including mild symptoms, to be tested to ensure as many cases of COVID-19 in the community are identified as quickly as possible," he said.

"Anyone who has any respiratory symptoms at all, from a runny nose or a sore

throat, to a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, should go and get tested, no matter

where they live."

Mr Jones said that while the number of cases is moving in the right direction, it's not yet time to pull back in being vigilant about reducing community transmission.

"We continue to see reports of people being issued with infringement notices for disregarding social distancing rules, which undermines the combined hard work of the rest of our community."

"I encourage people to apply their common sense and to continue being cautious as

we start to see some of the restrictions being eased."

Elective surgery's gradual return

NNSWLHD has met with clinicians to plan the gradual resumption of some elective

surgery, following national and state guidance.

"We'll be first attending to those more pressing category 2 (semi-urgent) cases, with

the view to provide some selected category 3 (non-urgent) surgery and procedures

over the coming month," Mr Jones said.

"We'll be closely monitoring any risk to patients and staff, as well as personal protective equipment supplies over this period.

"Continuing review of elective surgery will occur to ensure there is capacity across hospitals to manage any changes in COVID-19 demand."