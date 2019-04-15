Menu
Login
Why should we fear electric cars?
Why should we fear electric cars?
Opinion

Why should we fear electric cars?

bmuir
by
15th Apr 2019 10:49 AM

ScoMo: "Ok. Let's start our election campaign with the usual scare mongering tactics. Immigrants and boat people?"
Political adviser: "No. We can't do that this time."
ScoMo: "Why the hell not?"
Political adviser: "Christchurch."
ScoMo: "Oh!"
Political adviser: "Go with something that we could say effectively threatens Australian jobs and growth."
ScoMo: "Electric cars are the devil!"

Meanwhile in Australia, one woman is murdered per week. Australia keeps human beings in concentration camps.

The Murray Darling River system is dying. The Great Barrier Reef is pretty much dead. The world is burning.

The badly needed NBN is a shameful cockup.

Some of the most powerful countries in the world are run by lunatics and we are being told to FEAR electric cars.

More Stories

domestic violence electric cars federal election 2019 opinion

Top Stories

    Our message is clear: don't

    Our message is clear: don't

    News Double demerit points means drivers will be hit hard if caught driving while distracted by their mobile phone

    Can't we all just get along?

    Can't we all just get along?

    Council News Mayor calls for counterparts to stand up to vitriolic comments

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    Crime The Ambert Alert was issued by NSW Police