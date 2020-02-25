Menu
Bowls

Why special day opened new doors for bowls community

by Brett Wilkie
25th Feb 2020 4:26 PM

THE Gold Coast Tweed District Multi Disability "Come and Try Day" was well received at the Gold Coast Lawn Bowls Club.

Thirty seven bowlers with a disability attended the day and were supported by 23 helpers from clubs and organisations.

The concept was first put to the Gold Coast Blind and Vision Impaired Association at Broadbeach Waters, and as they share the same car park as Gold Coast Lawn, this seemed the obvious venue for the program.

The main aim of the program is to get potential new bowlers with a disability to come and try the game.

Should they want to take it up as a sport, the District will introduce them to a club of their choice and help to integrate them into the mainstream activities of that club.

Contact was made with a number of support organisations to brief them on the program and to see if it would be of interest to them.

The response was amazing with organisations such as ARUMA, Liberty Community Connect, Vision Australia, BAVIA House and Able Australia all wanting to be involved. These organisations provide support for vision impaired, those with a physical disability, hearing impaired and those with special needs.

Overall it was a very successful day with everyone keen to meet again next month.

Burleigh's Vision Impaired Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Jake Fehlberg was in attendance and is a finalist in this Thursday's Gold Coast Para Sport Star of the Year.

Helensvale's Aron Sherriff is a finalist in the Sports Star of the Year Award.

■ BROADBEACH Bulls held off Burleigh Hammers in a thrilling finish to win by two shots in round 8 of the Queensland Premier League. Tweed Ospreys had a shock loss to bottom side Belmont Blaze, giving them their second win for the season. This drops the Ospreys from second to fourth on the ladder, Helensvale Hawks jump up to second after accounting for Hamilton Power and the Bulls move to third.

Aron Sherriff remains the only undefeated skip after eight rounds, Ryan Bester sits in second with six wins and a draw.

The Hawks have moved to the top of the Reserve Grade ladder after the Bulls suffered two straight losses.

This weekend sees another local battle with the Hawks home to the Hammers. Ospreys will be out for redemption when they take on ladder leaders Enoggera Eagles at home. The Bulls host Algester All Stars.

lawn bowls lawn bowls queensland sport

