Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman
News

Why the Prime Minister is on the Northern Rivers today

Liana Boss
28th Jan 2021 10:40 AM
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on the Northern Rivers today to attend the state memorial for a political icon of the region.

The late Doug Anthony, a former Deputy Prime Minister, was elected as Richmond MP in 1957 and was a cabinet minister from 1966 to 1972.

He passed away in December at Heritage Lodge in Murwillumbah, aged 90.

 

Doug Anthony when he was Deputy Prime Minister, Leader of National Country Party, in a Press conference in Adelaide, 03 Aug 1979.
Mr Anthony will be remembered in a state memorial service at Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads from 11am today.

A spokesman for his office confirmed Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be in attendance.

It is understood Mr Morrison flew into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport this morning ahead of the service.

Local community leaders are expected to be in attendance.

