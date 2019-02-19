Menu
Login
Megan O'Neil captures incredible colours in the sky.
Megan O'Neil captures incredible colours in the sky. Megan O'Neil
Weather

BUSHFIRES: Why the sun and moon go red

liana walker
by
19th Feb 2019 2:28 PM

DID you notice a red moon or sun in the sky this week?

The Wallangarra bushfire is to thank for the spectacular view, or more specifically its ash.

BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said the red was caused by ash deflecting the blue end of the spectrum.

He explained the white light from the moon and sun was made up of a whole rainbow of colour.

"The blue end (of the spectrum) gets deflected more and the red end doesn't get deflected," he said.

"Wat we see is the remaining red light.

"The blue wave length is shorter and very easily knocked away."

Looking forward Mr Blazak said today would be the best conditions for firefighters.

"This will be as mild as it gets," he said.

"The winds will be picking up leading into the weekend.

"It will be tricky in the coming days."

He said there was a 10 per cent chance the region could see some showers on the weekend.

bush fire editors picks girraween fire weather
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Tweed light rail to connect to Gold Coast

    Tweed light rail to connect to Gold Coast

    Politics Plans are in the works to build a light trail from Tweed to Coolangatta Airport.

    Council to consider vote on Crown Land

    Council to consider vote on Crown Land

    Council News Council could rescind hotly debated decision

    Funding boost for Active Kids program

    Funding boost for Active Kids program

    News Eligible children will receive two $100 vouchers each calendar year

    Chef has big shoes to fill

    Chef has big shoes to fill

    Food & Entertainment Paper Daisy announces new executive chef.