Why there will be a two-month delay in drug supply case

Aydin Christopher Brown, also known as Aiden Christopher Brown.

A Nimbin man accused of supplying and manufacturing prohibited drugs after allegedly committing an aggravated break and enter has been granted a lengthy delay in his case.

Aiden Christopher Brown, also referred to as Aydin Brown, had his case mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16.

The 33-year-old faces charges of remaining on enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, possessing a prohibited drug and aggravated break and enter with intent knowing the person there with the intention to stalk and intimidate.

Police allege the aggravated break and enter charge occurred in a Yagoona home where he‘d previously been living as part of his bail conditions.

He allegedly broke into the home while others were sleeping and made threats, court documents revealed.

In court the defence requested an eight-week adjournment as their office had only just been granted Legal Aid.

She said they were awaiting a brief of evidence which they were advised was “quite large”.

The case was adjourned to June 18 for charge certification.