Why this Tweed sport’s club was thankful for the shutdown

GAME ON: Tweed Heads Croquet Club members are back on the green after closing for eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Powick.

GAME ON: Tweed Heads Croquet Club members are back on the green after closing for eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Powick.

THERE'S a silver lining to being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic for one Tweed sport's club.

The eight-week closure of the Tweed Heads Croquet Club was the perfect opportunity to upgrade the greens according to the club president. Kevin Stuckings said there was no better time than now to become a new member of the popular club.

He said thanks to government funding the club was able to upgrade their greens and reduce membership fees.

"It's normally $400 a year, but at the moment it's only $100 a year because we got a government grant to reduce membership fees and to attract new members," Mr Stuckings said.

<< READ: All you need to know about how COVID has affected Kingy tri >>

Club member Jan Curtis encouraged newcomers to try the sport because it was a social game and a great way to exercise.

Ms Curtis said croquet was easy to learn but required tactics to win the game.

"It's a bit like playing billiards on the grass," she said.

"There are four balls, each a different colour and they are played in the right order.

"Each of these four people have got their own colour and they have to play in that order and the idea is to get the ball through the hoop and to knock out your opponent."

Ms Curtis said apart from the recent pandemic, the club had not closed since World War II broke out.

She said the club originally started in 1929 after a group of locals learned to play the game on a private tennis court.

"It started in 1929 with just starting to learn how to play at a lady's home.

"They were playing on these greens before the war, but when the war broke out, the greens and the Recreation Oval was given over to American Army. That's why it was 1949 when they started (playing) again."

The Club plays between 8.30am and noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For more information, or to become a member, phone (07) 5536 7019.

Membership is $100 a year or $7 a day casually.