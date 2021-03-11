Why this woman is banned from Target and a Westfield

A Queensland woman has been banned from Target and Parramatta Westfield after shoplifting more than $200 worth of goods. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING

A Queensland woman has stolen $244 worth of clothing and children‘s toys in an “impulsive” shoplift in Target in Parramatta.

Leanne Peadon was found guilty on February 4 of shoplifting and possessing a prohibited when her matter was heard ex parte and was sentenced in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Court documents reveal Peadon and a co-accused entered Target at the Parramatta Westfield on December 23, at 6.40pm.

The pair walked around the store and placed several toys and assorted clothing into a trolley which was seen by two loss prevention officers.

They approached the self serve register and took a bag, placing it in the trolley without scanning.

Peadon then scanned the same blouse three times before putting it back in the trolley. The co-accused left the story while Peadon paid $30 at the register.

The items the pair took were a lady’s dress, lady’s pants, lady’s blouse, a Cabbage Patch doll, two Nerf guns, a Baby Alive doll and a Disney doll worth $244.15.

Loss prevention officers followed the pair and contacted the police for assistance.

Police located Peadon and told her she was suspected of having stolen items.

On a search they also located a black knuckle duster.

Peadon became rowdy and argumentative and was warned to stop but she refused and was handcuffed.

Police seized the stolen items and returned them to Target.

Peadon admitted to stealing the items but gave no reason why.

Both her and the co-accused have been banned from Target and the Parramatta Westfield.

At the time of the offence Peadon was subject to a conditional release order.

Peadon’s defence told the court her client’s mental health was poor at the time and the offending itself was “impulsive”.

She said her client had a number of mental health concerns after a family tragedy including anxiety, depression and PTSD.

She said Peadon’s situation had significantly improved since the event, as she had a new partner and job and recently reobtained her licence.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Peadon although she had stolen a “modest” amount of goods, the overall impact of shoplifting was costing the nation billions of dollars.

He acknowledged the offence occurred in a difficult time for her and that she had good prospects of rehabilitation.

Peadon was sentenced to a 16 month community corrections order and the knuckle duster was forfeited to the crown.

A conviction was recorded.