Why Tweed are delighted despite finals loss

Tweed punched above their weight in the elimination final against Redcliffe at Piggabeen Sports Complex. SMP Images

DISAPPOINTED but delighted.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf was a mixture of emotions on Sunday after his plucky Seagulls' side had their Intrust Super Cup season ended - but not before another now customary fight.

As they have done all season, Tweed punched above their weight in the elimination final against Redcliffe at Piggabeen Sports Complex before the defending premiers claimed a last-gasp 25-24 win.

Tyson Gamble's 79th minute field goal may have broken the hosts' hearts but Woolf reflected on the club's first finals campaign since 2014.

"At the start of the year we were looking at the prospect of finishing near the bottom so to play finals footy was a massive achievement for the team," Woof said.

A confident Seagulls headed into the sheds leading 18-6 at halftime yesterday but with Dolphin Jedidiah Simbiken making his way over the line twice (64th and 69th minute) scores were locked at 24-24 before the final minute heartbreak.

"Redcliffe were in good form and everyone was backing them to win," Woolf said. "As a group we were hoping we would win and it's disappointing we couldn't get that end result.

"Our effort was really good. We put ourselves in the position to win.

"It was just unfortunate to lose it with that last field goal."

Meanwhile, Burleigh have earnt a week off after defeating Wynnum Manly 34-32 at Kougari Oval.

The third-placed Bears edged their second-placed rivals to lock in a spot in the preliminary finals.

The Bears will play the winner of this weekend's Sunshine Coast and Redcliffe Dolphins knockout final.