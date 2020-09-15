Why Tweed mayor will not nominate for position again

TWEED’S deputy mayor will nominate for the top role as Tweed Shire Council’s internal leadership roles are up for election.

While the September local government elections have been postponed for 12 months to address the risks posed by COVID-19, councillors will elect both the mayor and deputy mayor for the next year.

Incumbent Mayor Katie Milne announced today she would be supporting current deputy mayor Chris Cherry in her aspirations for the role as she steps down to aid her ill mother.

Cr Reece Byrnes has also revealed he will nominate for the position of deputy mayor at Tweed council’s next meeting on Thursday.

Director Sustainable Communities and Environment Tracey Stinson and Deputy Mayor of Tweed Cr Chris Cherry at Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre with mounds of household waste behind them destined for landfill and holding items that could have been recycled.

“Cr Cherry has demonstrated an outstanding level of commitment to the Tweed community over the last four years and for many years prior to that in a voluntary role,” Cr Milne said.

“I have felt extremely honoured to serve as the mayor of Tweed Shire for the last five years and worked hard to steer the council on a concerted path to sustainability, to give more weight to the input of the community, to recognise the importance of our internationally significant environment, and for more appropriate economic development.

“Cr Byrnes is keen on gaining experience in a leadership role as deputy mayor which will free me up to a certain extent to care for my mother who has had some serious health issues of late.

Tweed Shire Councillor Reece Byrnes with a drone camera unit at Kingscliff. Photo: Scott Powick, Newscorp

“I thank my fellow councillors for making this the most collegiate council in Tweed’s history to my knowledge, to the community who has put their faith in me, and to all the council staff for their enormous support.”

Cr Byrnes said he was committed to serving locals in this role with a strong focus on economic growth, rebuilding and recovery.

“More than ever, as a council and as community, we need to focus on the immediate task ahead – rebuilding our region after the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

“As we work towards a recovery for our Shire post COVID-19, locals are telling me they want certainty from our Council, and a plan for our future, a plan for jobs and a plan for our environment.”