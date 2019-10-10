Why Tweed residents over 45 should see a doctor

WITH the temperature rising across the Tweed, beaches and swimming pools across region are expected to be in high demand.

But the need for a cool-dip has come with a warning from Royal Life Saving NSW.

The organisation has launched the Swim Ready initiative, encouraging Aussies aged over 45 to consult their doctor before enjoying the water.

In conjunction with the NSW Government, the initiative aims to educate and raise awareness among people aged over 45 years about the link between the use of medication and an increased risk of drowning.

“More and more Australians are enjoying the health benefits of swimming later in life,” CEO of Royal Life Saving NSW, Michael Ilinsky said.

“Our Swim Ready initiative highlights our commitment to encouraging active lifestyles while ensuring everyone stays safe while they are in the water.”

Over the past 17 years, 843 people aged 45 years and over lost their lives to drowning in NSW according to the organisation.

More than half of these death involved people with a pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, mental health and dementia.