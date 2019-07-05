Why Tweed's most vulnerable face an uphill battle

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says the Tweed's most vulnerable are at risk following cuts to the Northern Rivers community legal centre.

THE Tweed's most vulnerable battlers are being denied access to crucial legal advice due to cuts from the State Government, according to Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

Ms Saffin said the Berejiklian Government had cut more than $50,000 a year from the Lismore-based Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre, which has several outreach centres in the Tweed.

The funding cuts came into effect on July 1 and will continue for the next three years.

"The centre has a long and proud history over 20 years of providing legal help to the most vulnerable in our communities - clients experiencing family and domestic violence, indigenous clients, older people, children and youth,” Ms Saffin said.

"This funding shortfall poses a very real threat to the centre's outreach services to areas like Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads, Pottsville or Casino. The centre has only recently added outreach to Kyogle and Grafton.”

Ms Saffin said she had met with the legal centre's management and would question NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman about the funding cuts which "could lead to fewer outreach services”.

She said vulnerable clients would now struggle to navigate the court system and had witnessed first hand the legal centre's contribution to social justice.

"Last year, the centre assisted a total of 634 clients, provided information and referral on 1800 occasions and held or participated in over 120 community legal education activities,” Ms Saffin said.

"Community Legal Centres NSW is lobbying the NSW Government to increase the total funding for community legal centres in New South Wales by at least $996,396, so that no centre has to endure a funding cut like this one.”