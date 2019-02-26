Menu
Login
Cardinal George Pell is seen in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Cardinal George Pell is seen in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Crime

Why we couldn’t report the George Pell story

26th Feb 2019 12:15 PM

FOR months, journalists in Australia were not allowed to report one of the biggest stories in the world.

That story has now been revealed: Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of multiple child sex offences in December last year.

Pell is the most senior Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of such offences and the case was reported in many international news outlets.

Australian media were not able to report on the decision because Cardinal Pell was also due to face charges at a second trial in early 2019, related to alleged abuse committed in Ballarat, reportedly at a swimming pool.

A suppression order was put in place because publication of the first conviction could prejudice the second case.

Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of multiple child sex offences. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of multiple child sex offences. Picture: James Ross/AAP

It was argued Pell might not get a fair trial if media coverage of the first guilty verdict was published, especially because the trials were expected to run close together and so the publicity would still be fresh in people;s minds.

But today prosecutors dropped the second trial because County Court chief judge Peter Kidd ruled that certain evidence considered crucial to the case would be excluded, the Herald Sun reported.

Pell still has to be sentenced but is facing a significant jail term.

More Stories

catholic church crime george pell rape sexual abuse

Top Stories

    Government to inject $1billion into regional roads, bridges

    Government to inject $1billion into regional roads, bridges

    Politics Mr Provest said this announcement would rectify a decision made by the now opposition leader, the last time Labor were in power

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:22 PM
    Provest lashes out following Labor launch

    Provest lashes out following Labor launch

    Politics Tweed MP says Labor campaign "an absolute insult”.

    Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

    Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

    Politics Mr Daley pledged there would be one midwife to every three mothers

    Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

    Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

    Politics Tweed chamber "ecstatic” over light rail benefits for small business