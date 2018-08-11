Why you need to give practitioner time to get to know you

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

SO THERE you sit, looking at each other, having met for the first time only moments ago. Now your limited time together has begun, and the conversation will be about you. It can be challenging to open up to someone who is really a stranger, though. Later, as you leave the building, do you think your practitioner knows much more about you than when you first shook hands?

Maybe they know lots now if you've felt confident to open up, and they're a skilled listener. But maybe, if you felt you didn't quite feel comfortable with them yet, you chose to disclose as little as possible.

You wouldn't expect a practitioner you've never met before to know everything about you after a first meeting, understandably. And yet, in the modern world we can tend to expect our practitioners to know the solution to our problem immediately.

Well, we know a little bit after that first meeting with you, that's for sure. But frequently the big picture of what's concerning you and how to treat it might not be apparent. That's okay if you already understood that your new practitioner couldn't possibly fix all your problems all at once. But not everyone does understand this; perhaps thanks to television shows that make it seem that major dilemmas can be solved within a 30 minute episode. And that can set you up to never quite get to the nub of your health problem.

You could mistakenly believe that you need to find immediate and complete relief, otherwise this practitioner and this therapy just won't work - so on to the next practitioner you go. But your problem just can't be addressed completely in the first consultation.

It makes sense to research a practitioner before you book your appointment. To find out what kind of therapy they practice and get a feel for who they are as a person. But you also need to remember that the process of learning about you will likely take more than one consultation to find the answer. This could result in a better outcome for you than assuming that your practitioner will know immediately exactly what you want to know.

Hopefully, as you close the practitioner's door behind you and head out into the world you'll feel fully heard, and understand a little more what's ahead of you. Then, perhaps, you'll be more likely to give that practitioner more than one chance to get to know you.

* Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. Contact her at www.olwenanderson.com.au