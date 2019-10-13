Why you will want to be part of this British Invasion

Jeff Duff will harness the energy of David Bowie.

IT IS being called a musical ‘invasion’ as some of the best tribute artists in the world descend onto our shores.

The British Invasion will hit the Twin Towns stage later this month with the sounds of Rod Stewart, Elton John and David Bowie set to delight Tweed audiences.

The talent on display will leave the crowd with a spring in their step according to Jeff Duff who plays Bowie on stage.

“I have been doing the Bowie thing for years now,” Duff told the Tweed Daily News.

“When I was in England I found out Bowie was coming to my shows.

“When you come to our live show, you are watching acts which have been endorsed to carry on the name.”

Duff said he enjoys the fun he and Lance Strauss (Elton John) and Rob Caudill (Rod Stewart) bring to the stage.

“It is all fun and they (Strauss and Caudill) are world-class acts,” he said.

“We have been doing this show for a couple of years now.”

The trio have been to Twin Towns before, enjoying the Tweed hospitality and playing in front of vibrant crowds.

Duff said while many of the songs were written decades ago, many younger fans are buying tickets to get a taste of the British magic.

“We did Twin Towns last time and we got a big crowd,” he said.

“(The audience) crosses three generations because we cover the entire careers of these artists — we cover all of the hits.”

The British Invasion will be on the Twin Towns stage on Saturday, October 26.

To book tickets phone 1300 014 014.