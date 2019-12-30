Widow’s fresh bid in fight for justice over husband’s murder

It has been seven years since Bruce Schuler disappeared and his wife Fiona Splitt is launching a fresh campaign to find the murder victim’s body.

It has been seven years since Bruce Schuler disappeared and his wife Fiona Splitt is launching a fresh campaign to find the murder victim’s body.

IT WAS a fitting day for Fiona Splitt's latest step in her fight for justice over the murder of her husband Bruce Schuler.

The mother-of-two, along with son Bruce Jnr and Mr Schuler's sister Tracey Holland took to the road on a mission on Sunday to erect four large signs in a plea for information.

The 48-year-old's body has still never been found some seven-and-a-half years after his murder on Palmerville Station by graziers Stephen Struber and Dianne Wilson-Struber.

Sunday would have been his 56th birthday.

Murder victim Bruce Schuler who disappeared at Palmerville Station.

The trio spent the day driving to every roadway into the remote station to put up the signs which depict a picture of Mr Schuler in the clothes and with the prospecting equipment he was using the day he disappeared in July 2012.

"Someone out there prospecting may come across something," Ms Splitt said.

"And if someone knows something, and I guarantee there is someone out there that does, please come forward."

The sign is entitled "Please help bring Bruce home".

Fiona Splitt and daughter Lisa Schuler successfully campaigned for the introduction of the "no body no parole" laws in Queensland. Pic Peter Wallis

It reads: "Bruce Schuler was murdered on the 9th of July 2012 in the Palmerville area. His remains and prospecting equipment have never been located."

It calls for anyone who has seen equipment similar to those in the picture to contact Crime Stoppers.

Ms Splitt said she began a quest to have the signs erected about a year ago and had to get approvals from the police, Department of Transport and Main Roads and Cook Shire Council before they could be installed.

Police divers search a lake on Palmerville Station during the 2012 investigation into the disappearance of Mareeba man Bruce Schuler, 48.

They have been placed at Whites Creek on the Peninsula Development Rd, at the intersection of White's Creek and Palmerville Rds, on Mt Musgrave Rd near Chillagoe and Palmerville Rd at Laura.

Ms Splitt said they had to drive past the homestead where the Strubers used to live twice during the day.

The 134,000ha station was sold earlier this year and Ms Splitt previously said she wanted to speak with the new owners to request being allowed to search for Mr Schuler's body on the property.