Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The internet has a lot to say about a 40-something widow, who has taken a very direct approach to finding love online.
The internet has a lot to say about a 40-something widow, who has taken a very direct approach to finding love online.
Dating

Widow’s insane bid to find new husband

by Adrianna Zappavigna
10th Oct 2020 1:18 PM

A Singaporean woman - now widowed following the death of her husband - has stunned social media users with her unusual attempt at finding love again.

The woman, referred to as "Aunty Wang" in local media, caused a stir after posting a photo of a receipt to social media showing more than $1.2 million in her bank account.

"I have over a million dollars in my bank account which I inherited from my late husband," wrote the woman who is believed to be in her 40s.

"I am now looking for a companion. If you are a man with a sincere heart, you can PM me. Thank you."

The receipt shows more than a million dollars in the woman's bank account. Picture: Facebook/Jayden Leong
The receipt shows more than a million dollars in the woman's bank account. Picture: Facebook/Jayden Leong


The post was published by a Facebook user from Johor Bahru to a Singaporean community group over the weekend.

With the post garnering lots of attention in Singapore, some have cautioned it could be a scam.

Some social media users have speculated the woman picked up a discarded receipt from the ground or rubbish, implying the account isn't even hers.

It's also been reported by China Press that, after being challenged to verify herself, the woman has gone quiet.

Some users tried their luck at sweet-talking the woman. Picture: Facebook/Supplied
Some users tried their luck at sweet-talking the woman. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

The comments were also littered with hopeless romantics, arguing her quest for companionship is genuine.

"I don't want to work any more, aunty. Where are you? Quick, come pick me up," one response reportedly said.

Originally published as Widow's insane bid to find new husband

dating relationships

Just In

    From no shoes to the big dance

    From no shoes to the big dance
    • 10th Oct 2020 12:10 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These are the Top 50 homes in NSW (Part one)

        Premium Content These are the Top 50 homes in NSW (Part one)

        Home & Decorating From Bondi to Byron, from the harbour to the mountains, Sydney and NSW boast some of the most eye-catching homes on the planet. SEE OUR BEST!

        COVID-19 test rates less than ideal, according to health boss

        Premium Content COVID-19 test rates less than ideal, according to health...

        Health ACROSS the health district, officials would like to see testing occur at a rate...

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores

        Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        Premium Content Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        News Byron too cool for school as Big Prawn and Big Banana trade barbs over who is the...