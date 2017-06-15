Wigs for Wendy fundraiser on at Cudgen Leagues

CAPS: Kylie Conway and Denise Singleton are raising money for the Wigs for Wendy program.

THE Kingscliff community is showing its full support for a local initiative providing free chemotherapy caps and wigs to cancer patients.

To honour her late sister's battle with cancer, the Wigs for Wendy program was started by Denise Singleton in a bid to provide other women going through treatment free cancer caps for them to regain their confidence.

"It's a not for profit that's been set up so we can provide all the local women free women chemo caps and turbans when they're going through breast cancer or any type of cancer where they lose their hair,” Ms Singleton said.

"Since starting in November, we've had many women who use the service.

"They've been overwhelmed that they can get the caps for free.”

Ms Singleton said she's decided to host a fundraising dinner in order to raise much-needed funds to increase their wig library.

"We're constantly updating our chemo caps and we'd like to take it to the next level where we can take the caps to those who can't get to the shop,” Ms Singleton said.

The evening will be filled with entertainment, raffles and even eight people shaving their heads.

Fast facts

The Wigs for Wendy fundraising event will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 6.30pm

Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Maddie and LilBoutique, 108 Marine Pde, Kingscliff