Wild Thyme for new cafe

MURWILLUMBAH'S newest cafe, Wild Thyme Dining, is the perfect spot to escape reality and enjoy a tasty treat and a cuppa.

Opened in February, the cafe is quickly becoming a favourite among locals.

We chat to Wild Thyme Dining owner Todd Corchrane about his new venture:

Why did you chose to open in Murwillumbah?

We moved to Uki one year ago and had always had a dream to open our place. This space became available and we had to jump on the opportunity, so here we are.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Creative freedom is a big one. Being totally free to express ourselves and share it with the community. We honestly have the best staff and community to work with that just coming to work is a joy.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

So far we haven't met any challenges specific to the Tweed although the rain that goes hand in hand with living in this area contributes greatly to our slower days.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

This area is home for us, so to have our business here is a dream. There are also a lot of other great businesses in the area.

What are your future plans for the business?

For now we just aim to be consistent with the high quality experience we want to share with the people.

