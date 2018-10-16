Wild weather destroys beloved fig tree, as rain continues

DAMAGED: A giant fig tree was destroyed during the storm on Monday morning in Chinderah.

DAMAGED: A giant fig tree was destroyed during the storm on Monday morning in Chinderah. Contributed

CHINDERAH residents have had a lucky escape after chaotic winds blew over a giant fig tree, ripping it almost in half.

Residents awoke on Monday morning to crashing sounds as the tree, believed to be more than 100-years-old, was blown over by gale force winds.

"It was so loud that I thought it was thunder at first but then we just heard a cracking sound and I knew it was the tree,” Chinderah resident Dee Dews said.

DAMAGED: A giant fig tree was destroyed during the storm on Monday morning in Chinderah. Contributed

"Council have been monitoring it for months and it was only inspected (on Sunday).”

While nobody was hurt, Ms Dews said the tree fell on her neighbour's veranda and boat.

The dramatic scenes come just days after a man was killed at Federal, near Byron Bay, after a tree fell onto his cabin.

WILD WEATHER: Watching the wild waves from the lookout at Greenmount Hill. Conal Healy

Meanwhile, more rain is expected to continue across the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an 95 per cent chance of rain in Tweed and 100 per cent chance of rain in Murwillumbah today.

Tweed River height data recorded this morning showed the levels were just below minor flood class at Tumbulgum and Murwillumbah.

ROUGH SURF: A lone surfer looks out over a rough and raw sea as the waves pound the beach at Snapper Rocks. Conal Healy

BOM has also issued a heavy surf warning for beaches at Tweed Heads and Hastings Point due to a deepening coastal trough extending from south-east Queensland over the northern NSW coast.