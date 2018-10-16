Wild weather destroys beloved fig tree, as rain continues
CHINDERAH residents have had a lucky escape after chaotic winds blew over a giant fig tree, ripping it almost in half.
Residents awoke on Monday morning to crashing sounds as the tree, believed to be more than 100-years-old, was blown over by gale force winds.
"It was so loud that I thought it was thunder at first but then we just heard a cracking sound and I knew it was the tree,” Chinderah resident Dee Dews said.
"Council have been monitoring it for months and it was only inspected (on Sunday).”
While nobody was hurt, Ms Dews said the tree fell on her neighbour's veranda and boat.
The dramatic scenes come just days after a man was killed at Federal, near Byron Bay, after a tree fell onto his cabin.
Meanwhile, more rain is expected to continue across the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an 95 per cent chance of rain in Tweed and 100 per cent chance of rain in Murwillumbah today.
Tweed River height data recorded this morning showed the levels were just below minor flood class at Tumbulgum and Murwillumbah.
BOM has also issued a heavy surf warning for beaches at Tweed Heads and Hastings Point due to a deepening coastal trough extending from south-east Queensland over the northern NSW coast.