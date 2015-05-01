Wild weather whips up a foam storm for surfers

IT WAS an all-natural foam bath whipped up along the southeast Queensland coast yesterday after wild weather lashed the region.

Wind gusts of up to 87km/h brought dangerous surf conditions, forcing the closure of Gold Coast beaches.

Conditions are likely to ease today with overcast weather and light showers forecast to hang around for the rest of the week.

Several dams around the Gold Coast are overflowing after 102mm of rain fell since Sunday.

Rainfall totals between 15mm and 30mm also fell around Brisbane yesterday. Horse Crossing on North Stradbroke Island received the heaviest falls in the southeast, with 58mm.

The rain and cloudy conditions are expected to ease today with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting around 8mm of rain for Brisbane and 20mm on the Gold Coast.

Tane Dobbyn, 13, in the foam at Snapper Rocks on Tuesday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Forecaster Rick Threlfall said that it was less the rain and more the wind that was of concern.

"Overnight we are expecting it to be quite windy across the coastal strip before easing in the morning. (Wednesday) is still going to be a pretty cloudy day with a few on-and-off showers."

Tane Dobbyn, 13, was all smiles yesterday as he put his new wetsuit to the test at Snapper Rocks during the wild and windy weather.

In NSW, a woman is lucky to be alive after her car plunged into a creek near Byron Bay after heavy rainfall turned the edging creek's road into a slippery slope.

A woman almost drowned after her car plunged into a creek about 35km north of Byron Bay. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The 73-year-old woman reversed her car into a creek on a property in Wooyung, 35km north of Byron Bay and almost drowned after she was trapped in the submerged car, with her head just above water.

