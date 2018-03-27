Wildlife, skate parks, airports on council's radar

Tweed Shire Council is calling for more noise monitoring instruments to be installed near the Gold Coast Airport.

Tweed Shire Council is calling for more noise monitoring instruments to be installed near the Gold Coast Airport. SCOTT POWICK

Protecting wildlife

TWEED Shire Council has decided to work with Currumbin Wildlife Hospital to identify opportunities to support the rehabilitation of Tweed wildlife.

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers will also be included in any consultations and discussion about protecting wildlife.

Wakeboard ban

MAYOR Katie Milne during Thursday's meeting withdrew her notice of motion to ban extreme water sports from Tweed waterways.

Cr Milne was calling for the Local Environmental Plan to be amended to prohibit commercial wakeboarding or other water-based activities that have a high impact on the waterways and cause unnecessary erosion.

Kingscliff skate park

A FINAL date for a roundtable discussion with the Kingscliff community to discuss the possibility of creating a skate park has been deferred.

Surf reef

THE council will show in-principle support to assist a funding application for a proposed artificial surf reef at Kingscliff.

The show of support comes after Tweed council's original decision to reject the Griffith University temporary reef project was rescinded on Thursday at the request of councillor James Owen.

Gold Coast Airport

TWEED Shire Council will be writing to AirServices Australia to advocate for a new noise monitor to be placed on council land at West Tweed Heads.

The council believes the new noise monitor would allow the airport to fulfil the reporting requirements for ANEI levels and monitor noise at the southern end of the Gold Coast Airport.

Sustainability awards

THE council will be investigating the possibility of hosting a Sustainability Awards ceremony.

The vote was carried 5:1, after councillor Warren Polglase shared his concern that the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire already provide a number of sustainability awards to local businesses.

Quarry complaints

QUARRY operations at the three quarries off Numinbah and Harrys Rds, North Arm, will be investigated after the council was made aware of a series of potential compliance issues.

A report will be brought back to the council on the current state of quarry operations to ascertain any compliance issues.