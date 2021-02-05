Will another North Coast council say yes to WSL event?

Ballina Shire Council said no to a proposed World Surf League event slated for Lennox Head in an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday.

And there doesn't seem much likelihood of another Far North Coast council vying for the event to be held in their patch.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said on Thursday other regional councils had been in touch with him, hoping to host the event, which was planned for the Easter period.

Mr Barilaro has voiced the state government's upset at Ballina's refusal to welcome the tournament, which would have seen Pat Morton Lookout closed off for almost a month.

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said the Tweed Coast was "proud" to host the WSL for the Tweed Coast Pro last year and would welcome events again, outside of school holiday periods.

"Council was impressed with the professional and COVID-safe way in which the (Tweed Coast Pro) was managed by the organisers," Mr Green said.

"The Tweed Coast Pro boosted the local economy and provided an opportunity for local up-and-coming surfers to compete in a major competition which was broadcast to audiences across the globe.

"The event has helped to showcase the beautiful attributes of the Tweed - and we hope that following the pandemic the same audiences will come and experience one of the Tweed's fine surf breaks for themselves.

"The Tweed would be very open to welcoming back the World Surf League in 2021 or in future years, provided that any event is held outside of the NSW and Qld school holidays and that the event organisers once again work with local groups such as the Cabarita Boardriders."

Byron Shire Council has not approached, or been approached, by the WSL.

Richmond Valley Council has been approached for comment.

The WSL said in a statement it was "working in conjunction with the NSW Government to secure a fourth event for the upcoming WSL Championship Tour Australia leg".

They said they "investigated a number of possibly suitable locations in NSW" and "conducted community consultation and presented a proposal to Ballina Shire Council" for the planned Lennox Head event.

"Unfortunately, the timing is not right to move forward with the event as planned as the council did not approve our proposed event permit," they said.

"We appreciate the feedback from all stakeholders who were consulted and look forward to exploring alternative locations for a fourth Championship Tour event in Australia in 2021."