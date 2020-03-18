Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Will backpackers be covered for COVID-19 treatment?

Marc Stapelberg
18th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the recommendation that all Australians overseas should return home as soon as possible on commercial flights, the question remains about our tourists here.

Byron Bay has been well known for its high-level of backpacking and tourist numbers, and as the pandemic stretches across the globe, travel insurance companies are facing increased demand.

For backpackers in Australia, who may or may not have travel insurance, it is reasonable to assume some of them may need medical care during the pandemic.

A NSW Health spokesperson said clinicians at NSW public hospitals had a professional and ethical obligation to treat all patients according to need, regardless of health cover or Medicare eligibility.

"Most people that are not eligible for Medicare will have health or travel insurance," they said.

"NSW Health launched a media campaign last year urging overseas visitors to NSW to take out health insurance.

"For those that do not have adequate insurance coverage, NSW Health will look to waive costs to ensure payment issues are not a barrier for people from overseas with respiratory symptoms seeking early medical advice.

"This includes the waiving of payment and debt recovery procedures for ambulance transfers of people suspected to have COVID-19 infection, who are taken to NSW Health facilities for assessment."

An NRMA Insurance spokesperson said Australian travellers were encouraged to contact them about their policies should they have any concerns.

"Our NRMA Insurance travel policies will cover any overseas medical expenses incurred for COVID-19 regardless of when you purchased the policy for countries that have not been issued with an Australian 'Do Not Travel' alert.

"There are exclusions which may impact cover relating to the amendment or cancellation of travel plans and additional expenses as a result of any epidemic or pandemic such as COVID-19.

"For example, cover will be excluded for cancellation costs in the event your tour gets cancelled due to COVID-19."

On the NRMA website it is highlighted that other than medical costs, if tours or holiday plans get cancelled because of a pandemic, those are not covered under the insurance policy.

northern rivers health and safety northern rivers virus
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Health In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: 20+ Tweed events cancelled, postponed

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: 20+ Tweed events cancelled, postponed

        News Keep up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you on the Tweed

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        premium_icon Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        News There has been another positive coronavirus result