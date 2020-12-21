Will billion-dollar housing project finally see light of day?

Bob Ell’s Leda Holdings to reveal next steps toward construction of Kings Forest housing development in Tweed Shire

BILLIONAIRE Gold Coast developer Bob Ell will reveal the next steps toward construction of his massive Kings Forest development this week, more than two decades after it was first flagged.

Details of the anticipated Leda Holdings project will be aired at a ticketed business event on Friday morning.

Leda chairman Bob Ell.



The controversial housing project west of Casuarina in Tweed has been up in the air for about 25 years, but construction of the new Tweed Valley Hospital has propelled the project forward.

Mr Ell now seems determined to forge ahead with the development, which will likely include 4500 dwellings housing about 11,000 people.

Representatives from Leda will present fresh details about King Forest at Kingscliff & District Chamber of Commerce's breakfast at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

More information will also be revealed about the Gales-Kingscliff holdings housing project on 220 hectares of undeveloped land at Kingscliff, Chinderah and Cudgen.

It will include about 2500 dwellings for about 5000 people.

Leda representative Reg van Rij at the Kings Forest site back in 2011.

Chamber president and Tweed councillor James Owen said the developments were two of the biggest in the shire.

"These two major developments have been in the works for decades and it is good to see that they are gaining some momentum," he said.

"It's not a matter of if but how they take shape so it is important developers like Leda and Gales adopt a collaborative approach and consult with the community to get the best outcomes for current and future generations.

Plans for the Kings Forest development revealed eight years ago.

"Kings Forest will contain 4500 dwellings, housing around 11,000 residents and Gales-Kingscliff will contain around 2500 dwellings for around 5000 people.

"The homes are going to be built so if the community works with Leda and Gales we can ensure we maximise the potential for jobs, services, infrastructure and lifestyle opportunities - for the people who will live in those homes and the rest of the community."

Cr Owen said the coronavirus crisis would drive more people to the region.

"Post COVID, people are looking to move out of major cities and Kingscliff - with our stunning environment, proximity to the Gold Coast Airport, thriving economy, relaxed lifestyle and vibrant community - has so much to offer," he said.

Cr Owen said the Tweed Valley Hospital was "well under construction" and it was "no coincidence that things are starting to move with Kings Forest and Gales".

The networking event from 6.45am will include an update on the hospital from Northern NSW Local Health District Board member Carolyn Byrne.

