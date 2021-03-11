Menu
Extended funding has been announced for regional airlines. Photo Contributed
News

Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

Cathy Adams
11th Mar 2021 10:20 AM
Support of regional airlines has been extended in a move the government hopes will secure passenger flights into Lismore.

Page MP Kevin Hogan today welcomed the announcement that the Regional Aviation Network Support program has been extended until September 30, 2021.

"This program provides support to airlines to maintain a level of connectivity across their network of regional routes - including Lismore and Grafton," Mr Hogan said.

"Regional Express (Rex) currently receives support through this program, they wanted this program extended, it has been."

Last month, Rex Airlines said it was "unable to continue subsidising marginal routes that we have serviced for the past 20 years", announcing the Lismore to Sydney route would cease once the government support through the RANS program is discontinued at the end of March.

The announcement from the Federal Government extends that funding until September.

On its website, the airline announced the delivery of two more Boeing 737-800NGs from its lessor on February 26, 2021 and cheap flights across the country.

The Federal government today announced a $1.2 billion rescue package, allowing Australians to snap up 800,000 government-subsidised half-price airfares to 13 regional tourism hot spots hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rex airlines has been contacted for comment.

Lismore Northern Star

