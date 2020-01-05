Menu
‘Will we have made native species extinct through denial’

by Lea Emery
5th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
GOLD Coast weather presenter Liz Cantor has taken to social media to make an emotional plea about the devastating bushfires and climate change.

"As a weather presenter for 11yrs (sic) I have NO DOUBT that climate change is real," she wrote.

"I have studied every ounce of information I can find for and against.

LIVE COVERAGE OF THE BUSHFIRE CRISIS

Liz Cantor at Noosa National Park. Picture: Instagram
"The fact of the matter is the science is there and it's time to take out opinions and just look at the FACTS. We can't ignore the numbers anymore.

"Will we have wiped out fauna and flora, made native species extinct through denial?"

The television presenter accompanied the comments with posts of her and her children looking through the Noosa National Park which still bore signs of the bushfire disaster which hit the area last year.

Liz Cantor at Noosa National Park. Picture: Instagram
Cantor also thanked those all those fighting fires.

"To all our firefighters and those on the front lines your bravery is extraordinary. Thank you," she wrote

"And to all those who have suffered loss. Know that I'm thinking of you, and also actively changing my ways to prevent this in the future."

Cantor will be spending the next week at the Magic Millions carnival and said she would be posting from it as that was her job.

Injured jockey Tegan Harrison and Liz Cantor (left) with two horses Cantor helped exercise late last year. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
"How fortunate am I to be celebrating life, food, fashion, friends, horses and the beautiful Gold Coast - but I want to take a moment to mention the bigger picture is at the forefront of my mind," she wrote.

