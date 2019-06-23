Wilson, Andrew slip into Oi Rio Pro finals

Keely Andrew of Australia advances to the quarter finals of the 2019 Oi Rio Pro after winning Heat 3 of Round 3 at Itauna Beach, Saquarema on June 22, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

SURFING: Sunshine Coast products Julian Wilson and Keely Andrew have both carved their way into the quarter-finals of the Oi Rio Pro.

It's the second time Wilson has managed to enter the finals this Championship Tour campaign while Andrew makes her first appearance in a season best effort.

Andrew toppled world No.2 Caroline Marks in one of the lower scoring heats of the day to secure her spot with a heat total of 8.63 to her US opponent's 8.50.

The 24-year-old savoured the victory in what were some tough conditions and will take one of the event favourites in Brazilian Silvana Lima for her quarter-final clash.

"I got pretty winded just paddling out," Andrew told World Surf League.

"I passed by Sally (Fitzgibbons) and she said, 'Good luck in the washing machine,' but that's what we train for and it feels good when you can pull it off.

"I'm using the same equipment that I used at Margaret River so I'm confident in this board and trusting myself.

"I love Brasil and I always have, it's one of my favourite countries in the world. The people are always so passionate and the energy is so positive, plus I love my farofa and beans."

A knee injury in October last year hurt Andrew's chances of requalification for the 2019 CT however she's been able to surf the opening five events on the world tour as a replacement surfer for Tyler Wright who is battling an ongoing illness.

Meanwhile, Wilson continued his resurgence in the surf by taking down Jesse Mendes (BRA) in a heated battle that went all the way to the buzzer.

The Coolum Beach product attacked the Barrinha lip for an 8.33, beating Mendes by just 0.40. Wilson is now the only Australian left in the men's draw.

After a difficult opening two rounds, Wilson has enjoyed solid form in the past three events.

He'll take on Frederico Morais in his quarter-final.

Both Wilson and Andrew have been surfing in front of boisterous crowds at the fifth stop on the world tour, with more than 20,000 fans lining the beach for the third day of the competition overnight (AEST).