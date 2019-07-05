Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wilsonton Nine murder-accused mentioned in court

Tara Miko
by
5th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NINE people charged over the murder of Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo had their matters briefly mentioned in court yesterday.

Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, Shiralee Fernando, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Ty Peter Fing, Christine Maree Hall, Jana Leigh Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall and Joshua James Lingwoodock have all been charged with murder.

None were required in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday for the brief mention of their respective matters.

None have been required to enter any pleas to the charges which include murder, and enter dwelling with intent in company.

The short mention yesterday was to ensure the full brief of evidence had been delivered to the respective legal counsel of each of the accused.

The matters were adjourned back to the same court on August 1.

Ms Combarngo, 37, died in a Wilsonton unit on May 7 last year.

debbie combarngo toowoomba toowoomba court wilsonton 9
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Millions of Aussies will be wealthier under the Coalition’s income tax package. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.

    ‘Illegal phoenix’ allegation levelled at tour company

    premium_icon ‘Illegal phoenix’ allegation levelled at tour company

    Business Company went bust owing close to $1 million

    Accused ice doctor dealt another blow

    premium_icon Accused ice doctor dealt another blow

    News Police allege he was found with nine grams of ice

    Tweed teen rewarded for stellar start in basketball

    premium_icon Tweed teen rewarded for stellar start in basketball

    Basketball Jace Tyler keen to continue improving his skills on court.