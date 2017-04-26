Window invention to keep homes air fresh

CLEAR VIEW: Banora Point inventor Andrew Cottle with some of his new products.

A TWEED invention is helping home owners meet new national window lock laws to stop children falling through open windows while keeping air flow through the house.

We speak to Window Weather Guards owner Andrew Cottle:

What inspired you to open your own business?

The inspiration behind the business concept for Window Weather Guards was driven by the need for people living in homes to be able to keep sliding windows open 24/7 without the entry of rain.

The need for fresh air flow and its health and dollar- saving advantages has been something we often miss out on because of the fact that it may rain or is raining.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

The enjoyment of operating my business is the customer satisfaction and comments from people Australia-wide, praising the wonders and everyday benefits of my Australian innovation, Window Weather Guards.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

The biggest challenge for me operating a business in Tweed are some processes in high-end manufacturing aren't quite here yet. However, with an open mind and steady growth, the Tweed has the ability to achieve whatever it puts its mind to.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

I find with such a direct and easy connection with the Gold Coast, Brisbane and beyond, the Tweed provides a solid location for innovators to develop sound business concepts. Tweed has everything an innovator, such as myself, needs to create successful ideas and design. The easy location of related businesses and services, allows me to plot my time and make the most of my day.