Wine and dine over a long, lazy lunch at food festival

FOOD: Season Restaurant's executive chef Craig Robertson is showcasing the best Tweed produce every Saturday during his Meet the Maker Lazy Long Lunch events.

FOOD: Season Restaurant's executive chef Craig Robertson is showcasing the best Tweed produce every Saturday during his Meet the Maker Lazy Long Lunch events. Scott Powick

EVER wondered how that gooey bit of cheese you're enjoying after dinner made its way to your plate?

Well, the Taste Tweed festival is bringing the farmers to the table for a chance to learn more about what goes into making some of the best food on the Tweed Coast.

Join the Meet the Maker Lazy Long Lunch at Season Restaurant and Peppers Salt Resort in Casuarina each Saturday in July to enjoy a delightful six-course meal featuring some of the region's best produce.

"It will be a communal type lunch based around local produce," Season Restaurant executive chef Craig Robertson said.

"The first long lazy lunch will feature a talk from Cheeses Loves U cheesemaker, who will do a demonstration and talk about her cheese.

"After that everyone sits down for the six-course lazy lunch."

The event will also feature demonstrations from Witches Falls Winery, Pickled Pig Brewery and Jack Sprats Butchery.

Visit seasonkingscliff.com.au for details.

Join the Meet the Maker Lazy Long Lunch:

When: Saturday, July 7, 14, 21 and 28

Time: 12.30pm arrival

Cost: $35 per person, add Meet the Maker Tasting $15 per person