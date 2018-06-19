Winter fire warning

BEWARE: FIRE and Rescue NSW is urging residents to take every precaution to avoid a house fire ahead of this week's cold snap.

FIRE and Rescue NSW is urging residents to take every precaution possible to avoid a house fire, ahead of a cold snap predicted to occur over the coming week.

FRNSW Community Safety and Research Chief Superintendent Mick Morris said the cooler months usually resulted in a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires.

He said the fires usually happened in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to heaters and electric blankets while kitchen fires accounted for 45 per cent of all house fires.

"Don't put yourself or your family at risk,” he said.

"We want to remind people to be careful when using heaters and to keep everything in the house a metre from the heater.”

He said there were a number of simple steps which could be taken to lessen the risk of a fire, including turning off heaters and electric blankets before leaving the house, cleaning lint filters in the clothes dryers, keeping candles away from curtains and putting them out before leaving the room.

Mr Morris said residents should also remember to avoid overloading power boards or using LPG cylinders for cooking or heating indoors as they could be toxic and explosive.

The warning comes after three people were taken to hospital after a fire tore through a home at West Tweed early on Tuesday morning.

Firies estimated approximately 60 to 70 per cent of the home had been destroyed

For more information visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au.