Wintersun festival to keep Tweed dancing

Getting ready for Winter Sun 2.0 at Murwillumbah Show ground is Maddy Smith and Zoey Devine.

WINTERSUN will be twice the fun on the Tweed this year when the retro festival returns for two weekends at the beginning of next month.

Running from June 1-4 in Murwillumbah and from June 6-10 at Seagulls at West Tweed, Wintersun 2.0 will be featuring cars, culture and music with each venue offering up something different.

Event organiser Steve Bowman said, originally, Wintersun 2.0 was planning a return to the Murwillumbah Showgrounds following the popularity of last year's event, but he had been approached by Seagulls to stage something at the same time as Cooly Rocks On which would be more musically orientated while incorporating the nostalgia theme.

"In no way are we trying to compete with Cooly Rocks On but rather compliment it,” Mr Bowman said.

"Cooly Rocks used to be over two weekends and they have now condensed it so with the first weekend in June free, we thought it would be a great way to bring people into the area for longer, especially if they have cars to show.

"The Murwillumbah Wintersun 2.0 will feature more cars, have trade stands and markets and involve an informal cruise to involve the town and businesses more while Seagulls will be turning its Stardust Room into the biggest dance floor on the Tweed and Gold Coast with bands running over the weekend.

"There will be some classic cars and hot rods on display in the carpark at Seagulls but the emphasis there is more on the music.”

Mr Bowman said he had received more than 300 entries for the Murwillumbah car show which would be featuring vehicles manufactured before 1978 and would include classic cars, hot rods, custom and muscle cars street rods and low riders.

"In Murwillumbah, we will have bands on in several venues as well as the showgrounds, and the car cruise is a way of us bringing that atmosphere into the town,” he said.

"Seagulls will be rockin' 'n' rolling' from Thursday, June 7 through the second weekend with bands virtually non-stop playing rockabilly, swing and rock 'n' roll.”

WINTERSUN 2.0

WHERE: Murwillumbah Showgrounds and Seagulls at West Tweed

WHEN: June 1-4 (M'bah) and June 6-10 (Seagulls)

INFO: www.wintersun2.com.au