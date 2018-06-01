Wintersun revives cherished memories of world wind adventure

BACK IN TIME: Stephen Eather and Margaret Ealand are getting ready for the Wintersun 2.0.

BACK IN TIME: Stephen Eather and Margaret Ealand are getting ready for the Wintersun 2.0. Scott Powick

HUNDREDS of retro cars will be on display this weekend as part of the Wintersun 2.0 in Murwillumbah.

One car not to miss is a 1967 Volvo 23GT, that was driven from London to Sydney in 1993 by the late Speed on Tweed founder Roger Ealand and his wife, Margaret.

The car has been restored in Roger's memory by friends from Brisbane to the Tweed who shared Roger's passion for cars.

"It would still be rotting in the back without his mates,” Ms Ealand said.

"They've all gotten together to complete the restorations and they've been so brilliant just to get it completed in time for Wintersun 2.0.

"It's been quite emotional. It's been over two years since Roger passed and almost three years since he started the restoration before it stalled.

"It's quite emotional.”

The prized vehicle holds a special place in the hearts of the Ealand family, having won 21st place in the adventure of a lifetime - the London to Sydney Marathon.

Gary Johnston and Stephen Eather who were Friends of Margarets Ealands late husband have brought his beloved historic vehicle, which was driven from London to Sydney. Scott Powick

"We completed the rally in 30 days,” Ms Ealand said.

"We drove from London through to Belgium, Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran and Russia. Then we had a Russian antonov pick up the cars and fly them to Deli, India before we drove to Bombay for the car to be picked up by the Russian antonov again and flown across to Perth. Then we drove across Australia to the Opera House.

"It was euphoric. A lot of the cars broke down or didn't make it. So, to actually make it and drive onto the Opera House forecourt was emotional.”

Ms Ealand's car will be on display at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds alongside other retro vehicles.

Running from June 1-4 in Murwillumbah and from June 6-10 at Seagulls at West Tweed, Wintersun 2.0 will also feature plenty of live music, food and fun across the two weekends.

For more information, visit www.wintersun2.com.au