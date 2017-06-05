Wire rope fund sought for fatal stretch of road

DANGEROUS: The council made an application for Black Spot funding last July to improve safety on a stretch of road where a man died last week after his sedan collided with this semi-trailer.

TWEED Shire Council had called for government money almost a year ago to improve safety on a stretch of road where a local man died in a head-on crash at Tumbulgum last week.

Tweed Shire Council Manager Roads and Stormwater Danny Rose said an application for Black Spot funding was made last July which "recognised previous head-on crashes on this section of road and cited the fatality that occurred here in July 2015.” He said he expected a decision on the funding in coming weeks.

"While this is of no comfort to the families of the deceased and injured men, this project would provide physical separation of the north and southbound lanes on this section of road,” he said.

"This is the most effective safety treatment for this kind of crash as demonstrated by the success of the existing wire rope median further north on Tweed Valley Way. While we wait for a letter from the government, we are working on the design of the wire rope median.”

The announcement followed a head-on crash involving a truck and an SUV that cost one man his life and left another in hospital with leg injuries.

Mr Rose said work would begin as soon as the council had secured funds.

Police investigations into the cause of last week's crash continue.