Wisdom of Edmonds tells him MM draw is vital

CO-TRAINER Trent Edmonds concedes Wisdom Of Water isn't the same bombproof youngster Houtzen was going into the Magic Millions and says drawing a barrier is going to be crucial if he's to back up and win Saturday's Magic Millions 2YO Classic.

Houtzen was able to jump from the outside gate and still win three years ago, but Edmonds doesn't think Wisdom Of Water, who is now a $12 chance with Ladbrokes, could do the same thing.

"Houtzen was just out of the box," he told Radio TAB's Past The Post. "We were extremely confident all the way through with her.

"With this guy, we're buoyed by the fact he's in the field, but I feel a barrier is absolutely vital to his chances.

"If we draw soft (Tuesday), that's going to be huge for him.

"I love the way we educated him at Doomben (in the trial) and got him in behind them.

"The Magic Millions race is really hustle and bustle so if he's added that extra string to his bow in being able to settle off them that's certainly going to aid him on Saturday."

Connections of Wisdom Of Water after his success.

Edmonds said Wisdom Of Water's maturity was improving, despite what was said by his father Toby and jockey Robbie Fradd on Saturday, but his ability had never been in doubt.

"Really early in the piece, when we were educating the babies, he just looked extremely sharp,'' he said.

"The more we did with him, the better he got.

"Anything we worked him with, he was too good for. We just had to keep him mentally well, more than physically."

■ Baylee Nothdurft says A Man To Match will run 2400m "pretty easily" when he backs up in Saturday's Magic Millions Trophy.

"He just relaxes so well in the run, so he's going to give himself every chance," he said.

"He's not a horse that fires up or gets pulling.

"If he can switch off and run the trip out good, he's going to be really competitive."

After winning The Wave, Nothdurft spoke of the efforts he needs to go to in order to keep his weight down, but it's a battle he is winning.

"You have to put your body through hell and you rock up to the races sometimes with no energy, but it's what you have to do and we get well paid to do it," Nothdurft said.

Wisdom Of Water gets the job done at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

MARKET

MAGIC MILLIONS CUP

Gold Coast, Saturday

$5 Deep Image

$6 Vega One

$7 Chapter And Verse

$12 Redouble, Scallopini

$13 Boomsara, Constant Flight, Crack Me Up

$14 Madam Rouge, Yamazaki

$15 Irithea

$16 Invincibella, Smartedge

$19+ Others

Odds: Ladbrokes

THIS WEEK

Tuesday: Kembla Grange, Mudgee, Stony Creek

Wednesday: Rockhampton, Warwick Farm, Sandown Lakeside, Yarra Valley, Bunbury, Devonport (synthetic), Canberra

Thursday: Doomben, Wagga, Geelong, Geraldton

Friday: Sunshine Coast (night), Gosford, Port Macquarie, Cranbourne (night), Hamilton, Launceston

Saturday: Gold Coast, Randwick, Flemington, Murray Bridge, Pinjarra, Warwick, Atherton, Calliope, Home Hill, Kembla Grange, Queanbeyan, Werribee, Darwin

Sunday: Sunshine Coast, Coffs Harbour, Nowra, Sale, Benalla, Port Lincoln, Albany

THE QUOTE

"He reminds me of myself when I was about 15." Robbie Fradd's summation of "naughty"

- colt Wisdom Of Water after making the cut for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic.

THE TALKING POINT

The inaugural running of The Wave meeting. Pretty much a brand new race day, there was a super vibe at Aquis Park on Saturday as $1.7 million in prizemoney was distributed and more than 4000 people rolled through the gates. The meeting can only get bigger in the years to come and a Saturday that was previously somewhat of a 'layday' during the summer is now a genuine highlight.

