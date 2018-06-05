Without McGrady, Seagulls streak screeches to a halt

KANE CANNED: Tweed's Titans-listed pivot Kane Elgey was sin-binned as the Seagulls' winning run came to an end in Redcliffe on Sunday.

TWEED Heads were handed a reality check in Redcliffe on Sunday as a rampant Redcliffe Dolphins outfit dismantled the club's quest for a seventh consecutive victory.

The loss evens the Seagulls win/loss ledger at 6-6 after round 13 - a remarkable fightback considering the side started the season with five losses.

Redcliffe's 42-16 victory was led by young Broncos trio Kotoni Staggs, Tom Opacic and Jonus Pearson as part of a near-full strength Dolphins line-up that preyed on a vulnerable Tweed side lacking crucial personnel.

Making matters worse for the Seagulls, who were already without Titans-listed players Leilani Latu and Konrad Hurrell as well as the Intrust Super Cup's leading try-scorer Brayden McGrady, who succumbed last week to a devastating ACL injury, was star pivot Kane Elgey's sin-bin dismissal in the 55th minute.

Life after Brayden McGrady could prove testing for the Tweed Seagulls as the side copped its first defeat in six weeks in the star centre's first week on the sidelines with a season ending ACL injury. SMP IMAGES

The Dolphins were by far the best side Tweed has come up against since beginning their six- game winning run. The Seagulls were not overwhelmed by the superior side but rather lacked the final touch against the Dolphins' staunch defence. Lamar Manuel-Liolevave gave Tweed some hope of a comeback just before the half-time break, crossing the line to see the Seagulls go into the half down 24-6.

Tweed carried the momentum into the second half with a Lindon McGrady try, but from there on the Dolphins were sparked into action, piling on tries before a late Seagulls resistance, with a try to Kurt McDonald in the 72nd minute, brought a little respectability back to the scoreboard.

Lindon McGrady scored again for the Tweed Seagulls in Redcliffe. SMP IMages

With the win and a healthy point differential boost the Dolphins moved into second place on the ISC ladder, while the Seagulls dropped back to eighth.

Tweed remains on the road this Saturday, taking on Central Queensland Capras at Browne Park in Rockhampton on Saturday night.