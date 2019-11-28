Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The son of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.
The son of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.
Crime

'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

by LEA EMERY
28th Nov 2019 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SON of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.

Paanice Frauline Lawrence is accused of shooting her partner Scott Morrison in Southport in the early hours of January 3, last year.

She is charged with one count each of murder and possessing a weapon.

Her son Tuki Terangi Lawrence refused to provide evidence in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Kerry Magee tried to get Mr Lawrence to take an affirmation in the court.

"Just charge me, charge me with something," he said via video link from a New South Wales prison.

"I am not going to proceed with this."

Mr Lawrence said he was not even prepared to answer questions asked by his mother's legal representatives.

He said he did not want to get legal advice and the Magistrate could just charge him.

Mr Lawrence told the court he was "still going to court for terrorism offences".

The committal hearing has been stood down.

It is expected to take two days.

domestic violence murder paanice frauline lawrence tuki terangi lawrence violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        premium_icon VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        News A new video has given Gold Coasters their first look at a major M1 upgrade, including a massive rebuild of a busy exit. See for yourself how the motorway will be...

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:56 PM
        COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant properties

        premium_icon COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant...

        Council News Tweed Shire Council has appealed to the public to keep off wastewater treatment...

        Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new approach

        premium_icon Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new...

        Business Banora Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their...

        Homeless man allegedly beaten to death with rock

        premium_icon Homeless man allegedly beaten to death with rock

        News Man's body was found by a couple walking their dog