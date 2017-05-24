Witnesses wanted after rock thrown from Tweed overpass

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a ute was damaged when a rock was thrown from an overpass on the Pacific Hwy at Wooyung in the Tweed Shire overnight.

About 5.45pm yesterday, a 41-year-old man was driving a Toyota Hilux north on the Pacific Hwy at Wooyung, when its windscreen was smashed by a large rock as it passed under the Pottsville Rd overpass.

The driver was uninjured and later reported the incident to police.

Inspector Bobbie Cullen from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command has reminded the public of the dangers of throwing rocks from overpasses.

"This is a highly reckless and incredibly dangerous thing to do. It can easily result in the death of an innocent person, in which case the offender will be facing a murder charge,” Inspector Cullen said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.