Witty card creations delight our cops

ART ON SHOW: Eden Jocumsen and Anika Smith with Superintendent Wayne Starling. Liana Turner

THEIR job might involve many a difficult task, but choosing the winners of the Tweed/Byron LAC Police Christmas Card Competition was no mean feat.

Superintendent Wayne Starling, who introduced the primary school card design competition last year, said it was a great way to get young residents engaged with police in a positive way.

"I started it last year and will keep it going whilst the community's interested in it,” Supt Starling said.

"It's important that we have a great relationship with the youth growing up.”

Supt Starling said there had been 120 entrants in the competition this year, a big increase on about 40 last year.

"The standard of the drawings was exceptional,” he said.

Anika Smith's winning design for the Tweed/Byron LAC Christmas Card Competition. Liana Turner

"We had to involve probably 10 public servants and police (to judge them).

"Any one of those entries would have been appropriate for a Christmas card. They're all excellent.”

Bilambil Public School Year 6 graduate Anika Smith said she was thrilled with taking out the top spot in the competition.

Anika, 12, produced a morbidly comedic crime scene for her card design.

Her father, Glenn, said Anika had wanted to be a police officer from a young age, so it was particularly special for her work to be recognised by Tweed police.

Mr Smith said he was proud of her achievement.

"Anika's had a stellar year, she's put in so much effort,” Mr Smith said.

Eden Jocumsen created this design for the Tweed/Byron LAC Christmas Card Competition. Liana Turner

Lindisfarne student Eden Jocumsen, 7, said she was "very happy” with claiming the runner-up place.

While it took her some time to get the right inspiration, Eden ultimately came up with a star-spangled, colourful police car for her card.

Eden said she was "really amazed” by the achievement.

The two cards have been printed and sent to police families and community members, while other entries are on display in the reception area of the Tweed Heads Police Station.