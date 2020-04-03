Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cop charged after ‘child porn’ raid

by Nick Hansen
3rd Apr 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Wollongong police officer has been charged with allegedly having child abuse material on a personal device.

The Police Standards Command raided the home of the officer in Horsley, southwest of Wollongong, at 8.15am Tuesday.

"They seized a number of electronic and storage devices, which will undergo forensic examination," police said in a media statement.

It is understood the material was allegedly found on a "personal device" not related to his work in the southern region of NSW Police, which stretches from just south of Sydney to the Victorian border.

He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with one count of access and possess child abuse material.

Police granted the officer conditional bail and he is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on June 16.
Police said the officer's employment status was being reviewed by his superiors.

Originally published as Wollongong cop charged after 'child porn' raid

child abuse material child porn police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How drones could be used in the war on COVID-19

        premium_icon How drones could be used in the war on COVID-19

        Technology In a new scheme borrowed from China, drones could be used to halt the spread of coronavirus at Australian playgrounds, outdoor gyms and shopping centres.

        Virus crippling blow for Gold Coast mum fighting cancer

        premium_icon Virus crippling blow for Gold Coast mum fighting cancer

        Health Battling inoperable stage four bowel cancer is tough enough

        Barricades erected as border rules get tougher

        premium_icon Barricades erected as border rules get tougher

        News Checkpoints put in place to stop border crossings