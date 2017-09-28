25°
Wollumbin High Class of 2017

Wollumbin Formal - Olivia Ward, Kiana Janetzki, Belle Ward, Livi Currant, Louise Trueman, Maddie Trew Melissa Belanic
Aisling Brennan
WOLLUMBIN year 12 students dressed up to the nines for their end-of-year celebrations last week.

Marking the end of their school career, the Class of 2017 looked amazing as they made they gathered for the big celebrations.

We wish them all the best for their remaining weeks at school and into the future.

Topics:  tweed formals wollumbin high school

