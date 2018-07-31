Wollumbin High into final eight in national comp

ELITE EIGHT: Wollumbin High School's football team is into the final eight of one of Australia's biggest school tournaments.

WOLLUMBIN High School has defeated Bellingen 2-0 in the Bill Turner Trophy round of 16 to progress to the final eight teams in the country.

The trophy is a national 15-years and under knock-out competition.

The victory at Wollumbin High School has booked the Wollumbin girls an away trip for the National Quarter Finals against a Hunter team at Maitland Grossmann High next Monday.

The Stone siblings Charli and Summer provided the match winning goals for Wollumbin, but their defenders can lay claim to a major portion of the glory. Bellingen have scored 10 goals and conceded just two until Friday in three matches.

"Today's game was a hard game, their defence was so good we failed to convert,” Bellingen's coach Liz Hoy said.

"Their goalkeeper (Ciarn Larrescy) in particular was outstanding.”

Charli Stone opened Wollumbin's account midway through the first half.

Older sibling Summer, a two-goal hero in Wollumbin's Round of 32 win over Lismore's Trinity College, applied the pressure on Bellingen's goal as the second half intensity grew.

First a narrow angled shot from inside the six-yard box was saved by Bellingen's keeper, but with Bellingen chasing the match the defence was breached with five minutes to the final whistle.

"We're very proud of the girls, they played hard, they played fair and it is fantastic for a school like ours, with only 400-odd students, to make it to the last eight in the Bill Turner Trophy,” Wollumbin coach Sean Thompson said.

The Junior High students rose to their feet - the applause and hoots almost deafening - for this was a defining moment for the school with just 476 students.

A trip to Coffs Harbour looms but an overnight stay may just be out reach financially, for some.

The powers that be are embarking on ways to ensure this team of teenagers is given every possible chance to make the "Big Dance” in September for the National Finals Series at at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.