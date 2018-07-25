Wollumbin into sweet 16

ROAD TO GLORY: Wollumbin High School's Bill Turner Trophy soccer team is just a few wins away from winning one of Australia's biggest school sports tournaments.

SOCCER: From 400 teams, then there were only 16.

Wollumbin High School will host Bellingen High this Friday at the Wollumbin High School Ground in the Bill Turner Trophy round of 16 for a place in the national quarter-finals.

The Bill Turner soccer tournament, a knock-out competition for players aged 15 years and under, is considered one of the biggest sports team events in the world.

This year, the Bill Turner competition across both boys and girls, with teams competing from Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria, has seen a combined 850 teams participating.

Wollumbin High School reached the round of 16 on the back of their 2-1 victory in the round of 32 over Trinity Catholic College at the Southern Cross Football Centre in Lismore earlier this month, thanks to a double from Summer Stone.

Stone opened the scoring for Wollumbin in the 21st minute before hitting the winner in the 63rd minute in what was a golden goal situation.

Meanwhile, Bellingen High School will come into the match full of confidence after a 3-1 win in the round of 32 over Great Lakes College Forster in Bellingen.

The math is simple for Wollumbin: beat Bellingen, win again, and the school will be off to the National Finals Series, where the top four teams in the country converge at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility at Speers Point in September, to compete for one of Australia's most exciting school tournament crowns.

For more information on the competition, visit www.billturnersoccer.com. au.

Bill Turner Trophy

Wollumbin v Bellingen

Date: Friday, July 27

Time: 1pm

Venue: Wollumbin High