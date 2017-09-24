Woman, 20, missing from Tweed Heads

Breana James, 20, has been reported missing from Tweed Heads.

POLICE have released an image of a woman who has been missing from Tweed Heads since Saturday.

Police said Breana James, 20, absconded from a Tweed Heads health facility on Saturday, September 23.

Ms James is described as being 20 years old with medium skin complexion, medium build, long blonde hair normally in a pony tail, wearing light blue top, black pants.

She is understood to frequent the Tweed Heads and Chinderah areas.

Police hold concerns for her welfare and anyone who sees Ms James has been urged to contact Tweed Heads Police station 07 5506 9499 or Triple 0.