Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
News

Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

by SARAH MATTHEWS and JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crash nt vehicle rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Horrifying drug-fuelled attack on 80-year-old father

        premium_icon Horrifying drug-fuelled attack on 80-year-old father

        News He told his father "I’m going to kill you, I will break your legs"

        Hi-tech solution as border checks drag on

        premium_icon Hi-tech solution as border checks drag on

        News Border checkpoints could last until December as traffic cameras considered to track...

        'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        premium_icon 'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        Rugby League PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional...