Woman, 24, charged with bush murder

A 24-year-old woman has been charged over the death of a Victorian man whose body was found in dense bushland east of Melbourne.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive more than six months ago before his body was found dumped in bushland at Moondarra about 29km north of his Newborough home on May 23.

On Tuesday, Samantha Grace Guillerme was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

She had been arrested at Moe Tuesday morning and fronted Latrobe Magistrates' Court in the afternoon, Victoria Police said.

Samantha Grace Guillerme has been charged with the murder of Jarrad Lovison. Picture: Instagram.

The young woman's Facebook page says she worked at a cafe called Eat Live Fresh in Trafalgar.

On Instagram, her bio reads: 'work hard, dream big, invest in yourself'.

Guillerme’s social media describes her as a barista. Picture: Instagram.

Missing Persons Squad detectives have been piecing together Jarrad's last movements since he went missing on April 16, and earlier this month police revealed they were closing in on those they believed responsible.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday morning when police raided a house in Coalville Road, Moe, about 144km east of Melbourne.

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said the woman was arrested and remained in custody with the investigation continuing.

She said a white Toyota was also seized during the search warrant and it would be forensically examined in the coming days.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive on April 16.

Detectives returned to the spot Jarrad, 37, was last seen alive earlier this month as they appealed for people to come forward with information to help solve the case.

His last known movements were with his green mountain bike on the Moe-Walhalla Rd about 3am on April 16 where he met with an associate near the La Trobe River bridge about 350m north of Prudens Track.

Police believe Jarrad was left sitting there on his bicycle looking at his mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Graham Hamilton said at the time it was not yet known how long after Jarrad was last seen that he was killed.

Forensics at the scene where Newborough man Jarrad Lovison’s body was found. Picture: Channel 9

The La Trobe River bridge on Moe-Walhalla Road where Jarrad was last seen alive. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

His body was found on May 23 at the Moondarra Forrest about 18km north of where he was last seen.

His bike was seen two days later propped against a tree on Becks Bridge Rd just north of Adam View Court in Tanjil South about 2.30pm on April 18.

It was then spotted being collected by a white wagon about two hours later and is yet to be found.

Earlier this month, Jarrad's distraught dad John Lovison pleaded for information.

Jarrad Lovison's parents John and Dianne Lovison pleaded for the people who killed their son to be dobbed in.

"We just want to know who did this to our son and why," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman, 24, charged with bush murder