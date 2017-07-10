Woman, 57, killed, man seriously injured in crash

A woman was killed in a car crash at Tallai on Sunday night. Photo: Kristy Muir

Five killed on last day of Qld school holidays

A 57-year-old Mudgeeraba woman has been killed and a man seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Tallai last night.

Fire fighters had to use hydraulic equipment to get the woman and man out of the badly damaged car.

The Panorama was closed to traffic since just before 8pm, while forensic police investigated the incident.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Brett MacGibbon told the Gold Coast Bulletin the car was travelling south along The Panorama just past Valhalla Ct when it crashed.

"He has for whatever reason lost control (of the car) when negotiating a long left-hand bend," he said.

"Despite very good efforts from paramedics the female has unfortunately passed away."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin the male driver had "severe internal injuries and leg injuries".

Snr Sgt MacGibbon said at 10pm the next of kin had not been advised.

"At this stage we don't have any witnesses who actually saw the accident ... a number of people heard it," he said.

" ... we would certainly be very interested in hearing from anyone who saw the (maroon sedan).

"There have been a number of accidents here, it is obviously a windy and at times steep road.

"The corner itself is not overly sharp ... it is a long gentle left-hand turn."

Snr Sgt MacGibbon pleaded with all Gold Coasters, not only people who live on this road or around Tallai, to "take care on the road at all times, keep to the speed limits and get home safely".

"It is distressing for a number of people concerned ... for the emergency service workers (especially) the ambos who tried for a long time to keep this woman alive," he said.

"Unfortunately we continue to see it, that is what is distressing.

"(In general) the word is not getting through to people ... they continue to speed, they continue to drink drive ... not that I am saying drinking is involved in this situation

"In general we clean up the mess unfortunately."